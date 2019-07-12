Fire crews rescue woman trapped after collision at Arundel

A woman was rescued by firefighters following a collision at Arundel.

Two cars were involved in the collision, which happened near to the Hilton Avisford Park hotel last night (July 11).

Fire crews rescued a woman following the collision at Arundel

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to a two-car collision near to the Avisford Park hotel at 6.35pm last night (July 11).

"Three casualties were released before the fire service arrived. One woman had to be rescued by the fire service.

"All four were taken to hospital by ambulance."

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.