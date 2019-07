Firefighters rescued a woman trapped in her car after a two-car collision in Old Shoreham Road.

The collision happened at around 5pm this evening (July 23).

Emergency crews at the scene

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "We responded to a two-vehicle collision. One female was medically trapped.

"She was released from the vehicle and was taken to hospital."

Crews have now left the scene, the spokesman confirmed.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.