Firefighters and Trading Standards attend ‘incident’ in Worthing Town Centre

The fire service was called to Montague Street this morning in support of the Trading Standards agency.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said a fire engine and a heavy rescue vehicle responded to an incident with Trading Standards at 10.51am.

Fire engine attends Montague Street, Worthing



Trading Standards were unable to comment further on which building was being investigated.



The fire service spokesman said they left the scene at 11.38am.

More news:

Worthing Hospital worker treks Romania with Tom Fletcher from McFly and The Boobettes

Fire engine attends Montague Street, Worthing

Community comes to rescue for family in need

Heartbreak after ‘magical fairy tree’ in North Lancing stripped bare