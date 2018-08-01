Firefighters called to person struggling in the River Arun in Arundel

Firefighters were called to a person in distress in the River Arun last night.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to a report of a male having fallen into the river near Penfolds Place in Arundel at 8.29pm.

Two fire engines and a four-by-four vehicle arrived, he said, to be told the person had swam across to the opposite bank.

After locating him along the riverbank, he was handed over to South East Coast Ambulance Service.

A spokesman from the ambulance service confirmed two ambulances and two cars were called to the incident shortly after 8.30pm.

He said that after being checked beside the river the male was able to walk to a paramedic vehicle and taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester.