Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a ground floor flat in Worthing this afternoon (Sunday, January 6).

The fire broke out in a property in Wordsworth Road at around 1pm.

Two crews from Worthing Fire Station were on the scene for about an hour.

A spokesperson from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the fire started in a tumble drier.

The occupants of the flat managed to get out safely.