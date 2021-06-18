Firefighters rescue pair of trapped seagulls in Worthing

A crew from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called by Wadars Animal Rescue to reports two of the magnificent creatures had become trapped in some netting on top of a building in Cissbury Road.

A spokesman said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised one crew from Worthing Fire Station at 10.34am, along with the station’s aerial ladder platform.

“Firefighters using the aerial ladder platform were able to safely free the trapped gulls, before booking away from the incident at 11.30am.”

Firefighters rescue a seagull in Cissbury Road, Worthing SUS-210618-081220001