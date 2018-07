Firefighters rescued a man who had got trapped at a petrol station in Worthing last night.

The fire service was called at 11.40pm to the incident, at the petrol station in Heene Road.

The man was released into the care of paramedics

A spokesman for the fire service said: “A male was rescued from a wall using a platform.

“They managed to get themselves trapped up high.

“We gave the ambulance the responsibility for the gentleman afterwards.”

With the man safely in the hands of paramedics, the fire service left the scene at 12.38am.