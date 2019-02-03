Firefighters sent to 'controlled burn' in Lancing over fume concerns

Firefighters were sent to a 'controlled burn' in Lancing over concerns about fumes it was creating, according to the fire service.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Curvins Way, Lancing, at 4.23 after a member of the public was concerned about fumes coming off a 'controlled burn' there.

The fire service was called to a controlled burn in Lancing. Video: Saffron Amiee Jane Hodges

One fire engine was sent to the scene to find out what was happening, and once the crew was satisfied it was under control, the team left at 4.38.

The fire spokesman said the controlled burning site was likely to have been a bonfire.