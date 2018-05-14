Firefighters tackle Lancing care home blaze

Firefighters were called to the scene of a 'deliberate' fire at a care home in Lancing last night (Sunday, May 13).

Fire crews from Worthing and Lancing were called to the scene at around 8.39pm after a fire broke out in a ground floor bedroom of the Mermaid Care Home in Brighton Road.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a serious fire in Lancing on Sunday night (May 13). Photo by Eddie Mitchell.

Firefighters wearing breathing equipment were able to use a high pressure hose to bring the fire under control and the all clear was given at around 10.30pm.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) say the fire caused smoke damage to the building and serious damage to the room where the fire began.

WSFRS say the fire was 'deliberate'.

Photos by Eddie Mitchell.