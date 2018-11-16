Firefighters tackling ongoing fire at derelict property on the A259

Firefighters are dealing with an ongoing fire at a Southwick property on the A259.

The building in question is derelict, according to the fire service.

No injuries have been reported

Four fire engines were sent to the scene after multiple reports of a fire were received about 8.40pm this evening.

Brighton Road is closed while operations are ongoing

The fire is now under control but firefighters are expected to remain at the scene for some time.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

We will have more on this ongoing story as information is made available.