First grants from wind farm fund help variety of schemes

The first grants from the £3.1million community fund set up by Rampion Offshore Wind Farm have been distributed.

The 46 community groups to benefit in the first round were announced by Rampion and the Sussex Community Foundation last week.

A total of £405,865 from Rampion Fund has been distributed across West Sussex, East Sussex and the city of Brighton and Hove.

Chris Tomlinson, development and stakeholder manager for Rampion, said: “We have been absolutely delighted with the response from community organisations who have put forward many innovative and exciting projects in support of a diverse range of community groups.

“The Rampion Fund has a unique appeal with many project bids incorporating renewable energy installations and energy conservation measures, which we continue to encourage in future rounds.”

Sussex Sailability, based in Shoreham, was awarded £22,360 to replace and equip the safety boat for use on the River Adur and at sea.

Chris Hodge, chairman, said: “Rampion Fund’s generous support will enable Sussex Sailability to buy a new safety boat to support disabled sailors get active on the water.

“I am delighted that the Rampion Fund is part of changing disabled people’s lives by building their independence and confidence and helping them to enjoy the great Sussex coast.”

The fund is managed by Sussex Community Foundation and supports the community from Littlehampton Harbour in the west to Beachy Head in the east and up to the A272 near Twineham.

Kevin Richmond, foundation chief executive, said: “We were delighted with the quality of the applications we received, 40 per cent of which were from groups that had never applied to us before. That was very encouraging as we are always looking to reach out to sections of the community that need support from our growing band of fund-holders and donors.”

Other grants included:-

• Care for Veterans in Worthing, £50,000

This grant will fund the design, installation and maintenance of the solar panels system at the hospital home, which provides long-term nursing care, rehabilitation, respite and award-winning end-of-life care to disabled ex-service personnel.

• We are Foodpioneers CIC, £10,000

To fund an innovative seaweed project, From the Sea Health, a year-long events programme including seaweed cookery, bathing and pop-up shops, as well as conducting a feasibility study to scope seaweed harvesting and farming off the coast of Worthing.

• Lancing Sailing Club, £10,000

To help purchase a small group of durable sailboats, to be used in a series of low-cost training days.

• Shoreham Rowing Club, £9,962

To purchase a new coastal rowing boat to train and develop new members and for established members to race within the Coastal Amateur Rowing Association Regattas.

• Marine Conservation Society, £9,900

To help to raise awareness of Kingmere Marine Conservation Zone, offshore between Worthing and Littlehampton, and educate the community through a website, website promotion and permanent interactive signs along the seafront.

• Armada Trust, £9,890

To support an innovative and engaging Rampion Schools Tour, with workshops delivered and led by one of their trustees, Worthing kitesurfer and athlete Lewis Crathern.

• Arun and Chichester Citizens Advice Bureau, £9,869

To fund an experienced adviser who will be able to see people referred by the energy efficiency worker and provide an income stabilisation and budgeting service in order to move people out of fuel poverty.

• Worthing Rowing Club, £9388.89

To facilitate the restarting of schools’ indoor rowing clubs.

• Esteem, £8,500

To help fund the salary of a part-time project worker who will provide one-to-one professional support for approximately 100 young people who are in crisis in the Adur and Worthing district.

• Steyning Downland Scheme, £7,350

To help to enhance land around the new gateway building. This will include an outdoor classroom to boost the events programme, a permanent art installation, wildlife-friendly landscaping, funding to help qualify two volunteers to City and Guilds NPTC Level 2 in chainsaw use and an awareness raising leaflet.

• Lancing Kitesurfing Club, £7,310

To help provide free training for children through powerkite and beach awareness sessions, and build a pool of skilled volunteers to support this training and continue the club.

• South Downs Leisure, £3,858

To help with the cost of running The Green Dreams community event, including environmental conservation workshops, interactive wildlife experiences and free mind body sessions including tai chi and yoga.

• Worthing Thunder, £3,500

To help fund the delivery of coaching and participation in basketball to schools and disabled groups within the area.

• Steyning Community Orchard, £2,200

This grant will pay towards two 4m x 8m gazebos, eight 1.8m folding trestle tables, a multi-purpose pruning saw and fruit picking pole as well as a battery powered strimmer.

• 3rd Worthing (Broadwater) Scout Group, £2,000

To help purchase new equipment and training, to enable the group to offer rock climbing to their young people.

• Lancing parkrun, £2,000

This grant will enable Lancing to register with parkrun and set up a new event.

• Friends of Shoreham Beach, £1,800

To fund a professional insect survey to gain a better understanding of insect plant relationships and assist in the protection of both.

NOTE: The deadline for the next round of applications is this Friday. Visit www.sussexgiving.org.uk/rampion or call 01273 409440 for more information.