First ‘trauma teddy bear’ used by police in Lancing

Police officers looking for a ‘high-risk’ nine-year-old girl in Lancing today used a trauma teddy bear for the first time.

Officers were searching for the child for around 30 minutes this afternoon (Wednesday, April 11).

A spokesman said: “This youngster was extremely scared of the police.

“The trauma ted was used to comfort the child and build a rapport before returning her to her home address.”

Anyone who has any small, unwanted teddies which they wish to donate, are asked to drop them into the police station in Chatsworth Road, Worthing.