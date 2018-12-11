Five Worthing friends cycle 106 miles as a thank you to St Barnabas House hospice

Five friends from Worthing who first met at school aged 12 are celebrating after completing a charity cycle ride for St Barnabas House hospice.

Best friends since school, Dave Rowley, Dave Atkinson, Andrew Cranford, Damian Webber and Graham Childs decided to take on the challenge in memory of Dave Rowley’s wife, Mary, who was cared for by the hospice in Titnore Lane, Worthing.

The cycling team, five friends from Worthing who first met at school

The intrepid five took on 106 miles of exhilarating bridleways from Winchester to Eastbourne, along the South Downs Way, over two days, following ancient tracks that have been in use for more than 5,000 years.

The route took them alongside Bronze Age barrows and included challenging climbs which were rewarded by breathtaking views of the South Downs.

Reassurance along the way came from having another friend, Justine Cranford, close at hand driving the support van.

Wendy Bardsley, community fundraising manager at St Barnabas House, said: “The team raised £840 which was matched by HSBC Bank via its Pound For Pound scheme, resulting in an incredible fundraising total of £1,680.

“This is enough to pay for one day of all the care provided by the St Barnabas House Day Hospice.”

If you feel inspired to take on a cycling challenge for St Barnabas House, registration opens for the hospice’s annual off-road cycling event, Hit the Downs MTB, in January.

The 30km or 60km routes allow keen cyclists to take on the rolling South Downs Way next May while raising vital funds for the hospice. For more information visit www.stbh.org.uk/hitthedowns

St Barnabas House is a charity with the aim to provide high quality, specialist palliative care, both within the hospice and in the comfort of patients’ homes, caring for adults with advanced progressive life-limiting illnesses.

Patients are never charged for their care. It costs £6.5million each year provide all of the hospice’s care services and only a small part of these costs are state funded.

This means the majority of the money has to be raised through voluntary donations from communities within the Worthing, Adur, Arun and Henfield areas, often raised through charity challenges.

