Football club raises money in memory of chairman’s daughter

A football club will be raising money for a cancer charity in memory of the chairman’s daughter.

On Saturday evening Littlehampton Town Youth FC will be celebrating their annual awards ceremony at The Littlehampton Academy.

The Littlehampton Town Youth FC's under-9s team

For the second year running, the club will hold a raffle to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust in memory of Megan Spence, who passed away from leukaemia in January aged 22.

At the time, Mark Spence, club chairman, paid tribute to his daughter in the Gazette, saying his ‘beautiful daughter has gained her wings’. Click here to read the full tribute.

Prizes in the raffle include a signed Brighton shirt, a signed Portsmouth football, signed Anthony Joshua gloves, as well as a giant egg donated by Littlehampton Lions club.

During the night, each player is presented with a performance award for all their hard work this season, while a few players will have been voted to receive individual awards for standing out in different areas.

This year, the club was chosen as a beneficiary of The Littlehampton Bonfire Society and received around £2000 from them.

The money was used to kit out the club’s newly formed under-9 team, who went on to win the under-9s Tiger league cup.

Other club successes will also be celebrated on Saturday night.