Former Shoreham school to be redeveloped into 14 flats

Plans to demolish a vacant Shoreham building formerly used as a school and build 14 new flats at the site have been approved by councillors.

The proposal to replace Caxton House in Ham Road was debated by members of Adur District Council’s planning committee on Monday (December 4).

Councillors heard that the three-storey building was ‘structurally unsafe’ but that, rather than lose it forever, Caxton House Developments would use materials from the current building in the new structure and would restore its historic facade.

Caxton House, which is in the Shoreham conservation area, was originally constructed as a school in 1875 and was used as a print works until last year, a council spokesman said.

The decline of the business meant the building was vacant with large parts of it underused and falling into a state of poor repair, the spokesman said.

Plans to restore Caxton House were initially agreed in 2016 but later scrapped after initial structural work found many of the internal walls were unsafe, according to the spokesman.

The revised proposal will replicate the form, bulk and massing of the previously permitted scheme.

Built partly over two storeys and partly over three storeys, the building will have undercroft parking and balconies or terraces for the new flats.

The applicant said: “The scale of the harm is reduced to a virtually neutral effect by way of the replication of the permitted scheme in the redevelopment.”

Approval for the development was granted subject to legal agreements and planning conditions, the council spokesman said.

