Forming friendships at Durrington High School with team-building activities

Plenty of new friendships were established during two days of team-building activities for year-seven students starting at Durrington High School.

The two days were packed with fun and laughter as the newest members of the school bonded and worked together in a series of different tasks and activities.

A new team leader was chosen for each team building challenge

Chris Davis, head of vocational activities and lead teacher for the team-building days, said: “It is great to see the students having such a wonderful time during these two days.

“Having two days of fun, engaging and challenging activities at an early point in their Durrington journey ensures they are bonded as a year group and ultimately helps them settle into secondary school life.”

The year group was split into two, with one half heading outside on day one while the other half took part in drama activities.

On the field, the students had 25 minutes per challenge to gain as many points for their team as they could.

The challenges ranged from working together to get water from one bucket to another via drainpipes, to students building a tower of crates from the bottom up.

In another task, students had to pass through a large net without touching the ropes, and they also had to travel across a series of stone slabs using only one plank of wood. Each team had a new captain for each challenge.

Students said they had fun, with the day really helping to build up their confidence by making new friends outside of their own form group, and being team captain taught them leadership skills.

The drama activities were led by year nine and ten students and focused on learning about the importance of kindness and how our actions affect others. Short performance pieces were practised then shared with the group, initiating conversations and debates.

-----

Students look to the future at Durrington High School’s careers fair

Durrington High School takes top prizes in school sports for third year running

Durrington High School students celebrate their GCSE results