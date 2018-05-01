Free and cut price swimming at Arun pools

Parent and baby, disability and elderly swimming opportunities will be offered for free and at discounted rates across Arun.

A new three-year £150,000 funding project has been set-up and the first introduced this month will be a dementia friendly swimming programme, with sessions priced at £3.

STA will manage the projects, being run at the Arun Leisure Centre, Felpham, and Littlehampton Swimming and Sports Centre, after the cash was donated by operator Inspire Leisure.

Dave Candler, STA CEO said: “Thanks to Inspire Leisure this is a fantastic three-year project for the people of Arun, and as a national charity dedicated to teaching swimming we are delighted to be playing the lead role.”

School swimming opportunities are also being promised.

To keep updated on the projects, please visit www.sta.co.uk