Free cream tea delivery for hundreds of elderly West Sussex residents

More than 500 elderly residents across West Sussex will be toasting the royal happy couple this weekend thanks to a special delivery to their own homes.

West Sussex County Council’s Meals on Wheels service, provided by apetito, will be serving up free cream teas to residents who want to mark the royal wedding this weekend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Charlotte Bell, apetito’s commercial and operations manager, said: “The Royal Wedding will be watched by millions of people around the world, along with the majority of our Meals on Wheels customers. Many of the people we deliver meals to are elderly adults who may have fond memories of the Queen’s wedding in 1947.

“Therefore, we decided to mark the occasion and gift our customers with a free cream team. Around 430 customers will enjoy the sweet treat on the Saturday, with roughly 80 receiving one on the Friday. This gift will hopefully make the monumental event that extra bit special for our customers.”

apetito produces meals for hospitals, care homes and community services across the country. Meals can be booked for short periods or longer term and are delivered seven days a week, 365 days a year to suit a variety of dietary requirements. They are delivered hot between 11am and 2pm and are cooked en-route in specialist Chefmobile vehicles.

This service not only provides meals but also makes sure older people have contact with people who conduct a brief Safe and Well check upon delivery of their meal. The service is available to all West Sussex postcodes.

Amanda Jupp, the county council’s cabinet member for adults and health, said: “I am sure that the royal wedding will be an occasion to be enjoyed by many of our older residents in the county, so I am delighted that our Meals on Wheels customers will be able to mark the occasion with their free cream tea.

“Isolation and loneliness among the elderly is an issue that we can all play a part in tackling and communities coming together to celebrate the royal wedding will allow those living on their own to feel part of this happy event.”