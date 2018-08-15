Free five-day community event begins at Sompting Recreation Ground

A free, five-day annual community event at Sompting Recreation Ground promises fun for residents of all ages.

Sompting Community Week, an event run by Sompting Community Church, runs from today (Wednesday, August 15) to Sunday.

Each day will be packed with different activities, from barbecues and bingo to a disco and film night.

Annette Levy, a member of the church, said the theme of this year’s popular messy church activity was the circus.

“We have been working really hard to make it really fun,” she said. “We are really excited.”

Other attractions include a youth tent, which will offer young people games, football and bacon sandwiches every morning.

There will be a clothing tent with items kindly donated by members of the church and community, where people can come and do a clothes swap.

Friday afternoon will be marked with a cream tea and a singer.

There will also be a repairman fixing bikes and teaching basic bike maintenance.

Around 80 volunteers work hard throughout the five days to make the free event run smoothly.

Allie Moore, the new minister at the church, said: “As much as the event is amazing, the people behind it are also amazing.”

SEE MORE: What’s on in Worthing and the surrounding areas