Free pub grub in January for health workers

Goring pub The Bull is offering Macmillan professionals a free meal throughout January to thank them for their hard work over the festive period.

Charlotte Williams, general manager at the pub in Goring Street, said: “The care and support Macmillan professionals provide makes such a difference, which is why we want to reward Macmillan professionals a by giving them a free meal.”

The Bull is a Chef & Brewer pub, which is owned by Greene King, and is working in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support, raising vital funds to help Macmillan support people living with cancer.

The free meals are just one of a number of activities the Bull will be doing this year to support the charity.

Those wanting to take advantage of the offer need to fill out a form to obtain a voucher code here