Free rail travel offered to stranded Gatwick Airport passengers

Passengers stranded at Gatwick Airport following the drone chaos today are being offered free rail travel.

The airport was forced to close its runway yesterday night after drones were spotted flying in the vicinity of the airfield.

Thousands of passengers have had flights cancelled and faced huge disruptions throughout the day with the runway still closed and investigations ongoing.

Govia Thameslink Railway, which operates Thameslink, Great Northern, Southern and Gatwick Express, is offering those who have made alternative travel arrangements travel at no extra cost on its services to their destinations.

A spokesman for the rail provider said passengers with a rail ticket to or from Gatwick will be able to travel to or from Luton Airport at no extra cost.

Those travelling to Edinburgh via Kings Cross and who have an airline ticket can travel for free to King’s Cross/St Pancras, Stevenage or Peterborough on GTR services.

Passengers who can’t travel and need a refund will not be charged any administration fee and any advance tickets to Gatwick can be used any time today or tomorrow (Friday) on GTR services, the spokesman added.

Steve White, chief operating officer of GTR, said: “Passengers are facing serious disruption due to the closure of the airport and we want to help them complete their journeys or make alternative Christmas travel arrangements.”

For full information go to https://www.southernrailway.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-updates