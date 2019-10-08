Free workshop offers to help East Sussex Food and Wine producers grow their business

East Sussex food and drink producers are invited to attend a free workshop to help expand their business.

The workshop, which will be held at Rathfinny Wine Estate, near Alfriston, promises to help producers reach new customers through bars, restaurants, cafes, supermarkets and wholesalers.

Topics will be inspired by feedback from a recent consultation event, during which 40 food and drink producers across East Sussex discussed their business priorities and listened to expert industry knowledge from a variety of special guests.

Participating producers will learn about everything from pricing, targeting the right market and meeting retailer’s demands at the free workshop, which takes place on November 11.

Hillary Knight, co-director of Natural Partnerships CIC said “buying local produce becomes ever-more popular as the environmentally friendly choice and it was recognised by the group that producers need to clarify the provenance of their food and tell their story well.

We will also be developing a Meet the Buyer event nearly every year, to help East Sussex producers showcase their produce to buyers across the UK.”

Workshops like this and the Meet the Buyer events described by Hillary Knight are both part of a wider drive by the Good Food Growth project to help support the rural economy and the people who make it work.

To sign up for the workshop, click here

If you have any problems or queries, email Paula@naturalpartnerships.com