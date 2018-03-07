Fresh appeal for witnesses to bank robbery in Shoreham

Police investigating an armed robbery at a high street bank in Shoreham, in which thousands were stolen, have renewed their appeal for witnesses.

Security van staff loading a cash machine at Santander in Shoreham were threatened by a man with a handgun shortly before 11pm on Tuesday (February 27), police said.

Staff were forced to hand over a box containing several thousands of pounds, police said.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, 5ft 10ins, in his 30s, with brown medium length hair.

He was wearing a blue hooded jacket and carrying a black pistol, police said.

After grabbing the cash box he ran away on foot in a southerly direction, according to police.

Police said: “Enquiries are continuing to try to identify and locate the suspect.

“Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in Shoreham High Street at the time, or who may have other information that could assist police, is asked to report details online or phone 101, quoting Operation Graffiti.

“Alternatively please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

