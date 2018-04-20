Fresh rebrand unites markets in Adur

Three markets in Shoreham and Lancing are being rebranded under the umbrella of Adur Markets.

Lancing Village market, Shoreham Farmers’ market and Shoreham Artisans’ market are being brought together under one banner.

The new logo for Adur Markets

The aim of the rebrand is to ensure people can access information on all markets in one place, while maintaining the specialities of each event.

A tomato has been chosen as the Adur Markets logo for its ‘contemporary feel’ which also gives ‘a gentle nod to the history of Adur as a market garden district’ – as tomatoes were a common crop grown in greenhouses up until the post-war period.

John Kerr, who managers Adur Markets for Adur District Council, said: “The relaunch of the markets is driven by the aim to bring traders, local businesses and customers together in Lancing and Shoreham.

“Traders visit all three markets, there’s an overlap and the rebrand recognises this as well as encouraging shoppers to visit all three too.

“If their favourite pie man isn’t at their market one week, they don’t have to wait a month, they can visit another Adur market instead.

“Having all the information in one place, under one banner makes this easier. Just look for the red tomato, it’s that simple.”

The rebrand, which will come into force this weekend (Saturday, April 21), coincides with Lancing market moving to a new location in North Street.

The market will be ‘bigger than ever’ and will include all of the markets’ usual stalls as well as a selection of traders attending for the first time, a council spokesman said.

Confirmed stalls so far include small-batch gin, a fishmonger, chocolatiers and local honey.

Poppins mobile farm animals will be on site and Worthing’s steel band will be performing, as well as other live entertainment throughout the morning.

Other initiatives are also being introduced across all three markets.

A free pitch will be offered for a trader’s first market in a drive to support small lifestyle businesses.

Enterprise stalls, where traders are supported with guidance on insurance and environmental health issues, will be introduced.

An Adur Market Kit will be used to support smaller market events across the district.

A one-stop Facebook and website will list events happening in all three markets.

The markets will continue to operate on their usual Saturdays:

Shoreham Farmers’ Market takes place in East Street, Shoreham on the second Saturday of each month from 9am to 2pm

Lancing Village Market takes place in North Road on the third Saturday of each month from 9am to 1pm

Shoreham Artisans’ Market takes place in East Street on the fourth Saturday of each month from 9am to 2pm