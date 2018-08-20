Funding boost for Lancing’s Monks Rec project

Rejuvenation plans for Lancing’s Monks Rec have been handed a boost in the form of a £50,000 grant from those behind the Rampion Offshore Wind Farm.

Lancing Parish Council received the five-figure sum as part of the latest round of grants, awarded to community groups across Sussex.

Gloria Eveleigh, chairman of Lancing Parish Council, said: “I would just like to say how excited I am to see this project moving forward as a result of the Rampion Grant, and to congratulate Helen and her staff, on behalf of councillors, the Monks Rec working group and the community for their achievement in securing it.”

The parish council said the grant would provide funds to begin the first stage of its improvement plan, including general site clearance, preparation and excavation.

It will include the creation of a nature area and dog-waste-powered lighting, as well as equipment, material and labour, feasibility studies and construction works.

“The proposed masterplan came from data and comments received during public consultations and surveys,” a parish council spokesman said.

“This preliminary funding is essential to start the regeneration of Monks Rec.”

The Rampion Fund is designed to help fund local projects, particularly those with links to the environment and ecology, climate change and energy.

The Rampion Fund is managed by Sussex Community Foundation, a grant-making charity.

It supports the community, from Littlehampton Harbour in the west, to Beachy Head in the east and up to the A272 near Twineham in the north.

Kevin Richmond, Chief Executive at Sussex Community Foundation, said: “We were delighted with the quality of the applications we received, over 50 per cent of which were from groups that had never applied to us before.

“That was very encouraging as we are always looking to reach out to sections of the community that need support from our growing band of fund-holders and donors.”

The deadline for the next round of applications is Friday, September 14.

Visit www.sussexgiving.org.uk/rampion or call 01273 409440. Grants of between £1,000 and £50,000 are available, depending on the size of the project.