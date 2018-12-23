Fundraising events filled with festive cheer for Guild Care

’Tis the season to be jolly, which is why Guild Care has been hosting a variety of seasonal events to get you into the festive spirit and help you wrap up the end of the year with plenty of cheer, including exciting Christmas fayres and a delicious Breakfast with Santa.

Last month, Guild Care’s care home Caer Gwent held its annual Christmas fayre, which raised an incredible £740. The fayre saw visitors greeted by Father Christmas in the reception area and a variety of stalls, including homemade cake, prize draw, wine game, a tombola and, of course, mulled wine and mince pies.

Santa arrived in his sleigh for Guild Care's first breakfast event

Linfield House, another of Guild Care’s care homes, hosted its annual Christmas fayre on December 8, attended by the mayor of Worthing and complete with a raffle, tombola and many other fun stalls. The home even had a Santa’s grotto, where Father Christmas gave out small gifts to each child and residents, and the event raised a fantastic £760.

Linfield manager Julie Greenhalf said: “There were lots of happy faces as our residents saw Santa and received a gift from him and a great time was had by all.

“It was an important event as we were visited by our neighbours and other local people and were able to establish good links with the community. The residents had lots of fun, so thank you to everybody who kindly donated and attended.”

All money raised within the care homes will go towards activities and entertainment for residents, including trips out and about.

Guild Care’s fundraising team also held a Christmas fayre at St Paul’s Worthing, which was a great success, raising £943. The public was able to browse stalls for Christmas gifts and decorations, which included hand-knitted baubles made by service users at the Guild Care Centre, and enjoy a visit from Santa in his grotto.

On Sunday, December 16, the charity hosted its first Breakfast with Santa, held at the Guild Care Centre, which gave families the chance to meet Santa and enjoy a delicious pastry and pancake breakfast.

The fun and festive morning welcomed more than 60 children into the centre to enjoy a tasty breakfast where they could decorate their pancakes, make their own Christmas decorations and have their faces painted.

They also enjoyed a visit to Santa, with a little help from town crier Bob Smytherman. He arrived in his sleigh, much to the delight of all the children. The breakfast event raised £383, which will go towards supporting local children and adults in need.

Events Officer Juliet Hinton-Smith said: “It’s important for us to host events that not only fill people with festive cheer but at the same time raise money for our vital community services that help those in need.”

To find out more about upcoming fundraising events, please visit www.guildcare.org

Worthing fashion show provides boost to Guild Care services

Guild Care awards celebrate charity’s staff and volunteers

Guild Care singing group has great benefits and it’s all for fun