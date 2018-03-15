Funds make a splash for Lancing school’s pool project

A long-running project to improve the swimming pool at a Lancing school has received a boost of £15,000 from Adur and Worthing Councils.

The joint strategic committee has agreed to allocate the sum to The Globe Primary Academy, in Irene Avenue, from funds secured as contributions from the Brighton and Hove Albion Training Ground in Mash Barn.

Councillor Carol Albury at the school

Councillor Carol Albury, who pressed for the funds to be put towards the project, said it was ‘amazing news’, adding: “This is an amazing school with true aspirations and enthusiasm for every venture they take on.

“This is a project I have been working hard on since the beginning of last year.”

Councillor Neil Parkin, leader of Adur Council, said it was ‘a worthwhile project’ and thanked Mrs Albury for her ‘perseverance’.

He added: “I know The Globe are looking for further funding from other sources and I have no doubt the passion and perseverance of those involved that this school will be successful.

“Well done to all those involved!”

The school’s £128,000 project aims to put a roof over the swimming pool, replace the boiler and pool dosing system and install changing rooms – turning it into year-round facility for pupils as well as the wider community.

The project recently received an award of £5,900 from The Co-Op’s local community fund, bringing the total raised by shoppers for the scheme to almost £17,000.

Ricky Leigh, head teacher at the school, said: “We’re extremely grateful to all our donors, including The Co-op and Adur and Worthing Councils. W

“We’re lucky to have been able to bid for and receive donations from Lancing Parish Council, Sompting Big Local and a number of other businesses who are keen to support this important project.”

Over the years the Friends of The Globe have also raised some £40,000 towards the scheme, which will help address a lack of swimming places in the village.

But the school still has some way to go to reach its target.

Any local businesses who can offer support are urged to get in touch.

Luisa Gould, executive headteacher at the school, said: “The pool is a great asset to our school so it’s vital that this money is raised quickly – we want all of our pupils to leave school able to swim.

“Learning to swim is a key life skill, which is central to our motto ‘Learning for Life’.”

Darren Stuart, a Trust Governor at the school, said: “We can see how important this facility is for our pupils and the wider community.

“We are delighted to have received this help and would urge other businesses out there who wish to support the pool’s project with donations, to get in touch once they have read about how hard pupils and staff have been working to raise funds.”

Anyone willing to donate can contact the school on 01903 854 970 or via email at office@theglobeprimary.co.uk