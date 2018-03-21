GALLERY: Ferring spring show

Cold weather affected entries for Ferring Horticultural Society’s spring show but there were some beautiful flowers on display.

Although the large daffodils were not in abundance, the more hardy miniature daffodils came into their own and with a good variety of pot plants, there was plenty to see at Ferring Village Hall on Saturday.

Sheila Barker, who won the Mixed Garden Flowers Cup, with her first prize-winning exhibit. Photo by Derek Martin DM1832261a

There were some beautiful entries in the floral arrangement classes and a good number of entries in the homecraft classes.

Denise Potton, publicity officer, said: “It was a bitterly cold day, with spring seemingly a distant memory.

“Entries were much depleted due to the recent cold snap but the variety of colours nevertheless reminded us that spring should soon return.”

The Adeline Gilligan Trophy for best in show was awarded to Mrs. V. Clark for a succulent which rarely flowers but was nevertheless in full bloom.

Mabs Welch won both the Malcolm Ford Trophy and the Spring Cup for most points in show.

Norma Cummings won the Victoria Cup for floral arrangements and Jim Gray took the Terry Clough Cup for daffodils.

The Mixed Garden Flowers Cup went to Sheila Barker and Sue Carruthers took the Bateman Cup for pot plants.

Other class winners were Mr J. Clarke, Mrs S. Rayner, Mr P. Rayner, Mr R. Norton Wight, Mrs L. Gray, Mr R. Westwater, Mrs J Warren, Mr G. Welch, Mrs G. Ford, Mrs L. Fryar, Mr J. Horsnell, Mrs M. Franklin and Mr G. Hicks.

The society’s next event is the annual plant sale on Saturday, May 12.