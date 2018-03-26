GALLERY: Great Easter Adventure

People of all ages enjoyed the Great Easter Adventure at St Matthew’s Church in Worthing on Saturday.

Visitors took part in a wide range of craft activities, with all of the sessions based on the events of Holy Week, and one of the most popular was the making of hot cross buns.

Hot cross bun making was the most popular activity. Picture: Derek Martin DM1833168a

The event also saw the launch of the Spiritual Trail, an area at the side of the church offering a space for reflection and prayer, using artworks and plants to focus on the ‘I am’ sayings of Jesus.

The Rev Sara-Jane Stevens, assistant curate at the Tarring Road church, said: “The event was a lot of fun and the crafts helped us think about Easter and the amazing thing that Jesus did for all of us.

“We also had a quiet space set aside for prayer and the Spiritual Trail for contemplation. Why not make a date and join us for the adventure next year?”

Craft activities included making a Palm Sunday donkey from washing pegs, transforming paper plates into mini-versions of the Easter tomb and creating Good Shepherd sheep masks.

A large-scale representation of the tomb featured in the church, where children dressed as the disciples of Jesus and the Roman soldiers on guard.

Youth missioner Clive Latter gave a short Easter talk before visitors enjoyed a free lunch of hot dogs and those all important homemade buns.

Adventurers also greatly enjoyed discovering sculptures on the new trail, including three wooden sheep, a large-scale shepherd carrying a lamb by chainsaw wood carver David Lucas, and the beautiful Elation by Lesley Stepney, a piece on loan to the trail to represent resurrection.

Further pieces will be added to the trail in the future.

