GALLERY: May Day morris heralds start of summer

Traditional dancing in the early morning sunshine heralded the start of summer and the dancing season for Sompting Village Morris.

The May Day music and dancing kicked off on Coronation Green at 6am on Tuesday.

Adur District Council vice-chairman Joss Loader crowns the May Queen, Katie Dadson. Photo by Derek Martin DM1844152a

There was then a colourful procession of dancers and musicians through the old town, led by the Green Man and this year’s May Queen, Katie Dadson.

The Sompting Hobby ’Orse was also there, up to his usual antics, much to the delight of those who had got up early to watch.

The crowning of the May Queen was carried out by Adur District Council vice-chairman Joss Loader by the War Memorial in East Street.

Organiser Jane Gilbert said: “It is a splendid way to celebrate and welcome in the long-awaited summer.”

May Day morris dancing in Shoreham by Sompting Village Morris. Photo by Derek Martin DM1844152a

