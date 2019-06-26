Game of Thrones-style scrap at Arundel Castle!

Despite some furious combat displays, complete with historically accurate weapons, the event was far from anarchic, with the castle grounds coming alive to the sight and sounds of Twelfth Century life.
Arundel Castle recreated an medieval dust-up at the weekend (June 22-23), celebrating a civil war known as The Anarchy.
