Georgina Gharsallah: mother of missing Worthing woman hands in Teville Gate petition

The mother of a missing Worthing woman has handed in a petition to halt the redevelopment of Teville Gate in order to rule out her daughter's remains being there.

Georgina Gharsallah went missing on March 7 last year, and despite more than a year of searching, TV appeals, and dozens of leads from police, she has still not been found.

Andrea Gharsallah with the petition she received from Worthing Borough Council

Recently, planning permission was submitted to redevelop Teville Gate into homes, a hotel, a supermarket and shops, with Aldi, Premier Inn and Pure Gym connected to the site.

But Georgina's mother Andrea started a petition to halt the redevelopment, to rule out her daughter's remains being at the site following a sighting at Broadwater Bridge that was retracted early on in the police investigation.

The petition has at least 6,000 signatures online. Andrea previously tried to submit it to Worthing Borough Council digitally, but they told the paper they had never received it.

Today, she delivered it to the council in person.

The petition that was handed in to Worthing Borough Council

On Georgina's missing person Facebook page, Andrea said she was told that the person who would deal with it was not back at work until April 16.