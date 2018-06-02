Get together with friends for St Barnabas House hospice

St Barnabas House hospice is encouraging people to hold a Big Get Together this summer to raise funds for care provided by the charity.

Wendy Bardsley, hospice community fundraising manager, said: “It’s really simple. Just get together with friends, family, neighbours or colleagues and hold a barbeque, coffee morning, garden party or try out your own unique ideas. It’s the perfect way to celebrate a loved one on a special date or anniversary.”

Steve and Debbie Brattle, from Worthing, held a Mexican-themed Big Get Together

Mel Murrell volunteers at the St Barnabas House shop in Littlehampton and hosted a cream tea Big Get Together last year, inviting 20 guests and charging £5 entry.

Mel said: “I wanted to support my local hospice for all the good work they do and to raise a good sum of money for them.”

A Mexican party hosted by Steve and Debbie Brattle, from Worthing, featured tequila cocktails and a chilli eating competition.

Steve said: “It was a really great night and we raised £3561.60 towards a great cause. Following last year’s Italian night which raised £2,650 we now intend for this to be an annual event with this year’s get together having an American theme.

“These events will raise money for St Barnabas House in memory of Debbie’s father, Spencer Rayment, and her sister, Dawn Madell, who both received fantastic care and support from St Barnabas.”

To find out more about holding a Big Get Together visit www.stbh.org.uk/tbgt or contact the St Barnabas House fundraising team on 01903 254777.