Getting to know Dogs Trust Shoreham’s dog of the week Yoda will be worth the wait

Yoda is described by staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham as an endearing character with a gentle soul who is yet to experience all that life has to offer.

The young collie crossbreed can be a little sensitive around unfamiliar situations, such as meeting new people, but spending the extra time to get to know each other will truly be worth the wait.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “This handsome two-year-old enjoys spending time outdoors, so it is important that he has a big enough garden to play in until he is brave enough to go for walks out-and-about.

“When he is feeling ready, Yoda will appreciate visiting quiet, peaceful locations where he could explore to his heart’s content.”

While being unable to live with cats, Yoda could potentially live with another easy-going dog. An adult-only home environment with no visiting children is essential.

Tracey said: “A special someone who could show a shy chap that life does not have to be so scary would be perfect.

Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week Yoda

“If you live local to the Shoreham Rehoming Centre and think you could offer Yoda his ‘yappily’ ever after, then please contact the Dogs Trust team.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Phone 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more.

-----

Papa John’s reveals new vegan menu following popular petition

Wadars: rescuing and rehoming animals across Worthing and beyond for 50 years

Worthing man devastated by mysterious cat death: ‘He was definitely killed by someone or something’