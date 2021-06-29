Girl hit by car near Worthing school

Emergency services responded to the incident in Broadwater Road, near Bohunt School, at 9.30am.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm we were called to Broadwater Road, Worthing, following reports a person had been hit by a vehicle.

“Ambulance crews attended the scene and a girl was assessed and treated before being taken to Worthing Hospital.”

Emergency services at the scene of the incident in Broadwater Road, Worthing

Bohunt School confirmed the girl is one of its students and that the incident happened when she was on her way to school.

Fortunately, she sustained only minor injuries in the incident, said a spokesman.

They added: “We are really pleased that she is ok.”