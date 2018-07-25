Girlguiding revamped to reflect the modern girl

Girlguiding has undergone the biggest ever overhaul in the charity’s history, revamping its iconic badges and activities to create a programme for #EveryGirl.

The changes have been designed to give young women from the ages of five to 18 the skills and experiences they will need for the 21st century.

Brownies having a go at a boxing activity. Picture: Doug Peters/PA Wire

Girls can choose to work towards interest badges such as Entrepreneur, Inventing, Navigator, Animation, Craftivism, Self-care, and Human rights and other activities include first aid, survival skills, DIY and 3D craft and design.

More than 50,000 girls were involved in shaping the 800 plus badges and activities through testing and consultation during the last 18 months - having their say on everything from colours and content to shapes and names.

Jess Bond, lead volunteer for programme, said: “This is a hugely exciting time for Girlguiding – it’s revolutionary.

“We’ve really listened to what girls have told us they’d like to see and incorporated their suggestions, creating new badges and activities and updating others so they’re relevant now and in the future.

Three Guides trying the Mixology badge. Picture: Doug Peters/PA Wire

“We’ve always moved with the times and we hope to welcome even more members to Girlguiding in Sussex East and Sussex West with this diverse range of activities as there really is something for every girl.

“Our ambition is to give girls the opportunity to discover and develop their interests, skills and confidence, take on new challenges and have fun and adventure with their friends. We want girls to feel equipped to take on the world.”

Other stories in the news

There are activities taking place for the whole family across Sussex during the summer holidays, here is a handy list of what’s on.



Some of the new badges. Picture: Doug Peters/PA Wire

A chance to take part in free guided walks across the South Downs’ heaths is being offered. Read more here.



The new programme of activities is divided into interest badges, skills builders, group activities and awards, all developed around six themes: Skills for my Future, Have Adventures, Be Well, Know Myself, Express Myself and Take Action.

As the leading charity for girls and young women in the UK, the new programme marks a significant investment in girls’ futures.

More than £3m has been put into delivering the project, including support from partners such as Google, EasyJet, Rolls Royce and Legal and General.

The new badges and activities are to bring the girlguides into the 21st century. Picture: Doug Peters/PA Wire

The renewal of Girlguiding’s youth programme also benefitted from a £1m grant from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media & Sport through the Tampon Tax Fund.

Expert insight from organisations including the Council for British Archaeology, St John Ambulance, The Royal Horticultural Society and WWF has also helped shape the content of the activities.

Adur Valley regional leader Julie Retallick said: “Having started in Rainbows I’ve been through every stage of Girlguiding, gaining confidence and skills which have helped me in all areas of my life.

“It’s so exciting girls and leaders from across Adur Valley helped shape the new programme and we’re looking forward to trying new activities and deciding which badges to work towards first.

“I’ve witnessed the positive impact Girlguiding has on girls, encouraging them to have a go at something new or building their confidence.

“Girls sometimes start out a bit nervous, but they soon find their feet and thrive, discovering new interests, developing skills and having fun with their friends, and it’s hugely rewarding to support them along the way.”

The new programme is being phased in over the next twelve months and will be fully rolled out by September 2019.

For more information on new programme of badges and activities visit https://bit.ly/2tZvQmu

To find out more about Girlguiding in East Sussex, visit http://www.ggsussexeast.org.uk/, or for West Sussex visit www.girlguidingsussexwest.org.uk

Other stories in the news

Worthing Borough Council has launched a free welcome service for individuals or groups of up to six people travelling together.



An Eastbourne vets has given advice on how to keep your pets cool in the scorching heat wave.



The leader of Hastings Borough Council has faced questions on how the authority will be working with the new owner of Hastings Pier.

