Glass plaque Twinning anniversary celebrated

Worthing’s 20-year link with Les Pays des Olonne has been marked with a glass plaque on the pier.

Worthing Twinning Association is hosting twinning partners from the network of small communities on the west coast of France for a five-day visit this week.

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman, Worthing deputy mayor Hazel Thorpe, Les Sables d'Olonne mayor Yannick Moreau, SOC Twinning Association president Gayda Carjerine and Worthing Twinning Association chairman Val Bolt. Picture: Derek Martin DM1861157a

Yesterday afternoon, they all gathered on Worthing Pier to see the plaque unveiled.

Among the group was Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman, Worthing deputy mayor Hazel Thorpe, Les Sables d’Olonne mayor Yannick Moreau, SOC Twinning Association president Gayda Carjerine and Worthing Twinning Association chairman Val Bolt.

The ceremony followed last year’s celebrations to mark 20 years of twinning with communities in the Black Forest in Germany.

