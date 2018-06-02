Golf club captain supports St Barnabas House as charity of the year

Chris Smith, this year’s captain of Hill Barn Golf Club in Worthing, raised £7,841.29 for his charity of the year, St Barnabas House.

The decision to support St Barnabas House was as a result of the hospice caring for a close friend of his.

His year of fundraising started off with his ‘driving in’ ceremony, followed by the club’s annual dinner. He also organised quizzes and fundraising activities during his captain’s weekend.

Chris said: “I had an amazing year with all the events, the quizzes, captain’s weekend and the scavenger hunt being highlights. I chose to raise money for St Barnabas House after my girlfriend Sam and I recently lost a very close friend, Sue, who received care during her last few months, and we saw the fantastic job that the hospice does.

“I wanted to do Sue and her husband Graham proud and raise as much as possible. I’d also like to thank Mary and the team at St Barnabas for the help and support given during my year, and for the fantastic work they do for the local community.”

The hospice in Worthing relies on community fundraising to raise money for the care it provides to people from the area.

Mary Bye, community fundraiser, said: “Thank you so much to Chris for choosing St Barnabas House as his charity of the year. It has been a brilliant year and everyone at Hill Barn has been so friendly and welcoming.

“Chris has raised an amazing amount which will help us to provide vital care for our patients and their families.”

St Barnabas House is holding a charity golf day on Thursday, July 19 at Ham Manor Golf Club in Angmering to celebrate 45 years since the hospice first opened.

For more information, visit www.stbh.org.uk/golf-day to download a registration form.

