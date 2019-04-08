Goodwood’s Three Friday Night acts revealed

The news we were all waiting for, Goodwood have released the line for this years Three Friday Nights.

This year’s line up features MK on Friday, June 7, followed by Gorgon City on Friday, June 14, and to finish the popular summer event will be Disciples with R3wire and Varski on Friday, June 21.

Each event will begin with an afternoon of horse racing until the evening when Gooodwood’s grounds are transformed into a dance floor ready for each worldwide DJ to perform.

Keep your eyes peeled as we will be revealing more information shortly.