Maureen Bowen, committee member, said it was a super day and the gladioli in particular stood out, with some very colourful stems. She added: “It was absolutely wonderful. Our entries were up compared to last year and were good in all categories. It was one of our most successful shows. Although every year is good, this year just seemed to have that edge.” Cup winners were Chris Young, Richie Line, Sally Evans, Stuart Hilton, Hilary Langford, Shirley Hobden and Jill Hilton.
Gorgeous gladioli are the stars in one of Findon Village Gardens Association’s best summer flower shows yet
Findon Village Gardens Association has enjoyed one of its most successful summer flower shows to date, with entries up in every section. The display at Findon Village Hall on Saturday was wonderful and the plant stall was well stocked, helping to raise vital funds for the group.
