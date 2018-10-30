Goring Residents’ Association presents two cheques to charities of the year

Two charity cheques were presented by the Goring Residents’ Association to mark the end of another year.

The association held its annual general meeting, presenting cheques for £1,200 each to the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Ambulance Trust and Canine Partners.

Goring Residents' Association social secretary Alison Chapman presented a cheque to Canine Partners

The committee also reported on its activities during the previous year and looked forward to activities in the forthcoming year, with councillor Nicola Waight answering questions submitted by residents.

Sight Support Worthing was selected as the group’s next charitable cause.

For more information about the annual general meeting and the activities of the residents’ association, visit www.goringresidents.org.uk

-----

Worthing students put on musical production of Joseph in less than 36 hours

Littlehampton pupils are safer on streets thanks to hi-vis donation from Barratt Homes

Forming friendships at Durrington High School with team-building activities