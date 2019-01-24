Goring seafront home with superb views

This magnificent seafront property is situated in a prominent position in Goring and enjoys superb views over the greensward to the front.
The property, in Marine Crescent, is conveniently located for shops, school and public transport.
Ground floor accommodation comprises a superb covered entrance into an entrance vestibule, spacious entrance hall, cloakroom, wet room, spacious lounge, spacious dining room, feature fully-fitted kitchen/breakfast room, lobby and a snug/sitting room.
On the first floor there is a feature landing with superb stained glass window, a storage room, a master bedroom with en-suite, three further double bedrooms, a feature family bathroom and a south-facing balcony overlooking the greensward.
The rear garden is deceptively spacious with patio, shingle and lawn areas, pergolas, rockery, pond and raised bedding areas, as well as a shed.
To the front there is a large area of lawn and a sweeping driveway providing off-road parking for several vehicles leading to a double garage.
Price: £900,000.
For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 100 George V Avenue, Goring, Worthing, BN11 5RP. Telephone 01903 505111 or email: goring@michaeljones.co.uk