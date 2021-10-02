Graham Potter explains why Arsenal draw was best performance so far

Brighton head coach Graham Potter praised the courage of his players after the draw against Arsenal

Brighton dominated for the majority of the match but had to settle for a point against the Gunners at a windswept Amex Stadium.

"The performance was fantastic. I loved our intensity, I loved our courage, I loved our quality," said Potter. "It was a wonderful performance and I am really proud of the players.

"The hard bit is putting the ball in the net, but we did and tried everything to do that. The intensity was great, regaining the ball, the way we played out from the back, winning it back, going man-for-man with their high-quality players.

"The players showed great courage and real intelligence, it was a fantastic performance."

Albion missed the chance to go level on points with Premier League leaders Chelsea as Leandro Trossard, Dan Burn and Neal Maupay each failed to capitalise on decent openings.

"Sometimes you don't get what you deserve, that is football and it can happen," said Potter. "But like I said the performance was really good. We can take a lot from that, learn and improve.

"In terms of the 90 minutes I cannot be happier with the guys. It was a terrible evening, terrible weather, but the supporters were fantastic and it was a really good game. We have been playing well for a while and our performances have been consistent.

"Lots of the time last season we played well but the points weren't what we wanted, which meant we were answering questions around results, which is normal, but I think that was a step up from us today and I thought we did that really well."

Marc Cucurella once again caught the eye, but Potter was reluctant to single out any individuals.

"His contribution has been brilliant on and off the pitch. He has settled in really well, the way he plays the game is so refreshing. He brings energy to the team, but I thought the whole team performance was amazing, and I don't want to single anyone out as the team were fantastic.

"It's a good start, two points per game is really good and you can't argue with that and it is very well done from the guys. We have had to be resilient and dig deep, because we have had problems and injuries, but we have dealt with it very well.