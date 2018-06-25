Great Get Together in West Worthing goes ‘brilliantly’

The residents of Southview Gardens in West Worthing held a street party on Saturday, supporting The Great Get Together.

The idea of the event is to celebrate murdered MP Jo Cox’s belief that different people have more in common than they realise, get to know neighbours and raise money for the Jo Cox Foundation.

Having a laugh at the tug of war. Picture: Derek Martin DM1865133a

Pam Stewart said: “It went brilliantly. Everyone was really generous and brought along lots of food to share, we had a little bake off competition, the wet sponges splat game and a recycling / re-gift auction.

“We raised a total of £86.55 for the charity. It was a lovely day all in all, we all got to know each other a bit and everybody wants to make it an annual affair.”

Adam Fearon-Stanley gets a soaking. Picture: Derek Martin DM1865122a