‘Great news’ as Shoreham beach to get weekend patrols after visitor numbers soar

Wardens from the Worthing Coastal Office will be extending their service to the landside of the beach to help ensure safety during what is expected to be a busier than normal summer season at the location.

The wardens will be patrolling 1.8 miles from the Church of the Good Shepherd to the Western Breakwater Arm at Shoreham Harbour – starting from this Saturday (July 31).

Councillor Emma Evans, Adur District Council’s executive member for the environment, said: “Of course we welcome visitors to our area but we want to ensure they are safe and that the environment is protected.”

Shoreham beach is getting weekend patrols following an increase in visitors. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

She said the wardens will be able to keep an eye on the beach at weekends, ensuring parking restrictions are adhered to.

It comes after beachgoers left tonnes of rubbish and parked on pavements in Shoreham during the weekend of July 17-18, when temperatures soared.

Mrs Evans said: “We have had instances already of parking which has created hazards for local residents and potentially the emergency services already. This will be a light touch service that should help ensure people enjoy the beautiful environment of the beach but can do so responsibly.”

The wardens will also inspect rescue aids for serviceability, keep the swim areas free of vessels, anglers or sporting pursuits, report any beach hut vandalism, remove any offensive waste and liaise with local watersports clubs.

The news was welcomed by Shoreham councillor Joss Loader, who said: “This is great news for residents as we’ve had huge problems whenever the temperature has soared. Issues ranged from gridlocked traffic caused by poorly parked vehicles to safety issues caused by speeding jet skis straying into the swim zone.