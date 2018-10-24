There is gridlock in Worthing due to emergency gas main works near Brooklands Pleasure Park.

According to traffic reports, there is queueing traffic on the A27 in both directions between A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout) and A24 Warren Road (Grove Lodge Roundabout).

Temporary traffic lights are in place for emergency gas main works on Brighton Road near the Brooklands Pleasure Park which is causing delays on approach, traffic is likely to be seeking alternative routes due to the traffic problems

The A259 Brighton Road is also gridlocked between B2223 Ham Road and The Saltings.

A statement from SGN said: "Our engineers are carrying out urgent repairs to our gas network in Brighton Road between Brougham Road and Seamill Park Avenue.

To ensure everyone's safety, we've needed to install temporary two-way traffic lights between these junctions. We'll be manually operating the traffic lights at peak times to minimise disruption on this busy route.

We expect our repair work to last into the weekend and we'll keep you updated on our progress here."