Gritters and salt bins ready for cold weather across West Sussex

With much colder weather forecast for tonight and the coming days, West Sussex gritters are on standby and the salt bins have been topped up.

There are more than 800 salt bins around the county for communities to access at strategic locations and this year the council will be adding additional salt (topping up) to more than half of them.

All restocking is done before the onset of winter.

Approximately 500 (one tonne) hippo bags are stored at local farms or with local contractors.

A total of 155 community winter resilience plans are ready for parishes to activate, providing a local response, supporting residents if snow and ice arrive.

The county council is responsible for keeping major routes treated and passable during severe weather.

The A27, A23 and M23 are the responsibility of Highways England.

The county council is responsible for other ‘A’ roads, plus ‘B’ roads and keeping routes of local importance safe, such as major bus routes, roads to large schools and key hospitals and large industrial establishments.