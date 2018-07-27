Groups in Adur missing out on funding for First World War projects

Adur is among six per cent of UK local authority areas still to apply and secure funding from the National Lottery for projects exploring the First World War.

Communities across Adur are being urged to apply to the Heritage Lottery Fund for money to undertake projects exploring the impact of the First World War in their area before the Centenary concludes at the end of 2018.

The anniversary concludes at the end of 2018 and groups must hurry to ensure they do not miss out – final applications will only be received up to January 2019.

So far, the fund has invested almost £100million of National Lottery money in more than 2,000 First World War Centenary projects, large and small.

None have yet been awarded in Adur and the Heritage Lottery Fund is keen to receive good quality project applications.

Nationally, projects include the Imperial War Museum London’s new First World War Galleries, the restoration of the battleship HMS Caroline and 14-18 NOW, a centenary cultural programme which includes the UK tour of the Tower of London poppies.

Across the UK, communities have been uncovering and exploring stories about how the First World War impacted on their local areas.

In Newcastle, the project Heaton Avenues in Wartime uncovered 10 hidden stories of local residents during the First World War.

The group focused its research on 10 streets in the suburb of Heaton, Newcastle and produced a story from each street.

Michelle Roffe, Head of HLF South East, said: “It’s been wonderful to see so many communities take up this opportunity to explore how the First World War affected their local area.

“More than 7million people have taken part in First World War Centenary activity as a direct result of HLF funding and we want to make sure communities across Adur don’t miss out.

“Come and tell us your project idea.”

Grants of between £3,000 to £10,000 are available through HLF’s First World War: then and now programme.

Groups that need a grant of more than £10,000 for a project can apply to the Heritage Lottery Fund through its open programmes.

More information on how to apply for funding is available here

