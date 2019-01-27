Guild Care charity places available for Worthing 10k and Brighton Marathon

Guild Care’s events help raise money for community support services for children and adults in need. They provide more than 30 services to people from birth to old age living in Worthing and the surrounding areas.

Pedal on the Prom will be returning this year

From dementia support, care homes and community transport to providing carers with a much-needed break, the aim is to reduce isolation and support people to live independently and well for longer.

Events officer Juliet Hinton-Smith said: “We have so many great events coming up in the community and encourage people to come along and join in the fun and help us raise vital funds for our vital services.

“We have events for the whole family as well as the opportunity for you to take part in races that will challenge and push you to your best this spring.”

The Dining Room, Worthing, has organised a unique quiz all about food and drink on February 13 and March 13 at the restaurant on Crescent Road.

Guild Care is offering charity places for people to take part in the Worthing 10k and the Brighton Marathon

The evening features rounds where you identify ingredients, deduce the flavours in dishes and blind taste some wines. There is nothing else like this anywhere and it is a guaranteed fun night out.

The price of £14 a head covers the food and wine costs, a buffet, and a generous £4 donation to Guild Care.

You can book by calling the restaurant on 01903 204194 or emailing info@the-dining-room.co.uk.

Pedal Along The Prom will return to Worthing seafront, opposite Marine Gardens, on Sunday, April 14, for a fun day out for the whole family, complete with food, drink and activities.

The cycle ride along the promenade will feature a five- or ten-mile return route and welcomes all ages and abilities to join in all the fun on the prom.

Entry is £6 for adults and £4 for children, under threes go free, and includes a children’s medal, hot or cold drink and homemade cake. Children who raise at least £25 in sponsorship will be entered into the charity’s prize draw.

Interested in taking part in a race this spring? The popular Worthing 10k and Brighton Marathon are back this April and June and public places for both races have already been taken.

However, Guild Care is offering places in both events to the public with a pledge to raise a minimum sponsorship of £395 for the Brighton Marathon and £50 for the Worthing 10k, when you run for the charity.

So don your running shorts and shoes and help raise money for Guild Care, where sponsorship can see the likes of £20 paying for four children to go swimming at the Ashdown Centre for children and young adults with disabilities, or £190 could afford a week’s worth of fun and stimulating activity sessions for users of the Bradbury Centre who are living with dementia.

If you would like to run for Guild Care or would like more information on events, visit www.guildcare.org or contact the fundraising team on 01903 528613 or email fundraising@guildcare.org.

