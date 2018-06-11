Hairdresser braves the shave

Hairdresser Vici Byrne is sporting a bald head to raise awareness of the work of Macmillan nurses.

She took part in Brave the Shave for Macmillan Cancer Support and raised more than £1,200.

Vici Byrne with husband Rob before she braved the shave

Husband Rob wielded the clippers in front of customers at the George and Dragon pub in Tarring last Saturday.

Vici said: “He took me down to a 0.5 with clippers. He was going to shave it with a razor but decided that was short enough.

“I lost my dad to cancer a few years ago and as I’m a hairdresser and beauty therapist, I thought it would be a great way to raise funds for this deserving charity.

“I’ve raised £1,200 so far, which I wasn’t expecting, so I’m really chuffed. My original target was £200.”

Visit bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/vici-byrne- for more information.