Hairdresser braves the shave

Hairdresser Vici Byrne is sporting a bald head to raise awareness of the work of Macmillan nurses.
She took part in Brave the Shave for Macmillan Cancer Support and raised more than £1,200.
Husband Rob wielded the clippers in front of customers at the George and Dragon pub in Tarring last Saturday.
Vici said: “He took me down to a 0.5 with clippers. He was going to shave it with a razor but decided that was short enough.
“I lost my dad to cancer a few years ago and as I’m a hairdresser and beauty therapist, I thought it would be a great way to raise funds for this deserving charity.
“I’ve raised £1,200 so far, which I wasn’t expecting, so I’m really chuffed. My original target was £200.”
Visit bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/vici-byrne- for more information.